The case of the death of 14-year-old Filip starts over

The case of the death of 14-year-old Filip Arsov, who was hit on a pedestrian crossing at the intersection of the capital's "Shishman" and "Gurko" streets in September 2023, starts over.

After 25 court hearings at the request of the boy's relatives, judge Snezina Koleva recused herself.

The injunction hearing with the new court panel is expected today.

Before today's hearing in the case, relatives of the deceased boy and representatives of the "Angels on the Road" association will protest in front of the Courthouse in Sofia.