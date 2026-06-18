15-year-old driver crashes into pole, five children injured

Five minors were injured in a serious accident in Gorna Oryahovitsa after a car driven by a 15-year-old boy crashed into a pole. The traffic accident occurred at around 1:30 a.m., reported BTA correspondent in Veliko Tarnovo Nikolay Venkov.

According to initial data, a 15-year-old youth was behind the wheel. Both he and his four companions - two 14-year-olds and two 12-year-olds - were injured in the impact.

Blood samples were taken from the minor driver for testing for alcohol and drug use. The causes of the traffic accident are being clarified. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.