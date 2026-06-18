The proposals in the Law on the Judiciary of "Progressive Bulgaria" are extremely worrying. The current Supreme Judicial Council speaks for itself that we have not managed to bring people into the personnel body who want real change in the judiciary, which will not be subordinated to party principles. This was stated to BTV by Stoyu Stoev from "Continuing the Change" on the occasion of yesterday's meeting of the legal committee that lasted until the late hours.

The Committee on Legal Affairs failed to adopt the changes in the Law on the Judiciary. After an 8-hour session, it was decided to postpone the vote on the second reading until today. So far, it has been accepted that a member of the SJC cannot be a person who, within the previous term, was the President of the Supreme Court of Cassation, President of the Supreme Administrative Court or Prosecutor General. The restriction for those performing the functions is that they have not held these positions in the last two years, regardless of whether there was a break. The proposal of the PP and DB for a public quota in the Supreme Judicial Council was rejected. It was not accepted that candidates declare membership in secret organizations and informal societies.

According to him, "the old song for the Supreme Judicial Council will be in Radevski's voice, and the backing vocalists will be Boyko Borisov and Delyan Peevski".

Stoev expressed concern about how the new Supreme Judicial Council will be elected from now on.

"With its changes, "Progressive Bulgaria" gives even greater power to the Prosecutor General. The situation of 17 years ago is returning - the Prosecutor General will also control the National Investigation Service. This legislation is no different from the legislation of GERB."