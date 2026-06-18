Deputies adopted the new debt of 3.8 billion euros

Deputies adopted the raising of the ceiling for external debt. It will amount to up to 3.8 billion euros. The changes were adopted with 136 votes “for”. “Against” voted one MP from “Progressive Bulgaria”, 21 from “Democratic Bulgaria”, 13 from “Continuing the Change” and 9 from “Vazrazhdane”. “Abstained” voted all from GERB-SDF.

This is how changes will be implemented in the Budget Extension Law. The government's desire is for the money to be used for current expenses and payment of projects under the Recovery and Resilience Plan.

According to the opposition, however, the government has not provided a justification for why the amount is exactly 3.8 billion euros, given that according to information from the Ministry of Finance, we are short of 2.1 billion euros.

To date, the finance ministry has not provided the exact estimates of the debt to the members of parliament nor has it made them public.