Children brought by medical helicopters to Sofia have been intubated

The two boys brought by medical helicopters to „Sofia“ have been intubated and placed under 24-hour monitoring in „Pirogov“, the hospital announced.

The children – aged 12 and 14 are among the victims in the serious accident near Gorna Oryahovitsa.

„First, a 12-year-old child with multiple trauma was transported. He underwent detailed examinations and tests, after which he was admitted to the Children's Intensive Care Unit. Later, a 15-year-old child was also transported. The detailed examinations and tests showed that he also had multiple trauma. It was necessary to stay in the Children's Intensive Care Unit of the University Emergency Hospital,“ indicate from “Pirogov“.

Initially, the patients were accommodated in MOBAL “Dr. Stefan Cherkezov“ - Veliko Tarnovo in critical condition, but after the assessment of the medical specialists, signals have been sent for the need to transfer them to a medical facility with a higher level of competence.

The first medical helicopter took off from the regional base in Sliven for the 12-year-old boy.

The second medical helicopter took off from the regional base in Sofia for the other boy, after the patient was stabilized and prepared for air transport from the medical facility, where the necessary life-saving measures were carried out.

After landing in Veliko Tarnovo, the two aeromedical teams transported the patients to the site of the University Hospital “St. Catherine“ in Sofia.

Five minor boys were injured in a crash in Gorna Oryahovitsa this night. According to initial information, the car was driven by a 15-year-old boy and hit a pole. As a result, the driver, two children aged 14 and two aged 12 were injured.