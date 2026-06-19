Former Social Minister: 7-8 billion euros is the deficit in the pension system

The situation with the balance in the state budget is getting worse. 7-8 billion euros is the deficit in the pension system, said former Minister of Labor and Social Policy Hristina Hristova in the program "Bulgaria, Europe and the World in Focus" on Radio FOCUS with host Tsonya Sabcheva.

According to Hristova, the deficits accumulated in recent years are the result of growing expenses and political decisions in conditions of constant pre-election dynamics.

"A significant part of the state budget is used to cover social expenses, including the pension system, which is in chronic deficit", she added.

According to her, about half of the necessary funds for pensions are provided through transfers from the state budget, and the shortfall reaches billions of leva annually.

As the main structural problems, Hristova highlights the unfavorable demographic picture, the aging population, early retirement in a number of professions, low incomes and the high share of the shadow economy.

She emphasized the need for a more in-depth analysis and reforms, including a review of social payments that are not directly related to social security contributions, as well as measures against the shadow economy. sector.

Hristova spoke out against a new increase in the retirement age and social security contributions at this stage, recalling that a gradual pension reform is already in effect.

"The challenges facing the pension system will remain long-term and will not be resolved without consistent policy and structural changes," she concluded.