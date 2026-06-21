Ivo Hristov: All Bulgarians, regardless of faith and origin, have one goal – unity and prosperity

All Bulgarians, regardless of faith and origin, have equal rights and one goal – the unity and prosperity of our people, said Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov during the National Muslim Conference.

Dear brothers and sisters, Bulgarian Muslims, in Bulgaria, religious freedoms are guaranteed by law and the constitution, and the state does not interfere in any way in the life of religious communities, he said. According to Hristov, this is one of the greatest assets of the Bulgarian transition, it has been and will be.

The passions that erupted here at the beginning of this conference are treated with wisdom and democracy, he said regarding the disputes between the delegates regarding open or secret voting.

The wise men of the Muslim community are gathered here and I believe that you will choose the most worthy leader and that you will make the most correct decisions. Do not let politics disrupt the unity of your community, he also said.

The National Muslim Conference elected Dr. Ahmed Hasanov as Chief Mufti and Dr. Mustafa Hadji as Chairman of the Supreme Muslim Council. Until now, Dr. Mustafa Hadji was the Chief Mufti.

There were two candidates for Chief Mufti– the current Chairman of the Supreme Muslim Council Vedat Ahmed and the current Deputy Chief Mufti Dr. Ahmed Hasanov.

There were also two candidates for the position of Chairman of the Supreme Muslim Council - the current Chief Mufti Dr. Mustafa Hadji and the current Regional Mufti of Pleven Murad Boshnak.