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The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works is discussing the future of the Vitosha Nature Park

The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works is discussing the future of the Vitosha Nature Park

The meeting will be held today at 10:00 a.m.

Jun 22, 2026 07:19 63

The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works is discussing the future of the Vitosha Nature Park - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A joint meeting will be held at the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works to consider legislative changes related to the development of the Vitosha Nature Park.

The meeting will be held today at 10:00 a.m. and will be attended by the Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova, MPs from the Progressive Bulgaria Parliamentary Group, the Minister of Environment and Water Rositsa Karamfilova, the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Prof. Ivan Paligorov, representatives of the Vitosha for All Civic Platform and experts.

A briefing is planned at 11:30 a.m., at which more details will be announced.


Bulgaria