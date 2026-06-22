5 more retail chains join the "Basket with Care" initiative

Five more retail chains are joining the national initiative "Basket with Care" in support of consumers and Bulgarian producers, the press center of the Council of Ministers reports.

In early June, Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced the beginning of the strategic partnership between retail chains and the government, the aim of which is to guarantee stability, predictability and social responsibility towards Bulgarian citizens in times of crisis and inflation.

The initiative has a horizon of at least six months and provides a discount of at least 15% compared to the regular selling price of essential products. Five more chains are joining it – „Mercanto“, „RAY“, „Burlex“, „BulMag“ and „Macao“.

At the start of the project, eight retail chains voluntarily joined - – „Billa“, „Kaufland“, „Lidl“, „Metro“, „Fantastico“, „CBA“, „Minimart“ and “DAR“.

Among the priorities of the national initiative is the stimulation of Bulgarian production by encouraging the inclusion of products from domestic farmers and processors in the selected consumer basket.

The initiative has the potential to become a national model for transparent pricing, limiting speculative practices and building sustainable mechanisms for consumer support and market stability.