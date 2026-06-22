Nevzorov was questioned as a witness for the illegal construction in the "Baba Alino" area

Oleg Nevzorov was identified by the Ministry of Interior officers immediately upon entering the country on June 16, 2026, and the Varna District Prosecutor's Office was immediately notified of this, "Around the World and at Home" learned.

He was questioned by law enforcement agencies and provided for questioning by the prosecutor's office. Until his transfer to the prosecutor's office, he was under constant surveillance by the Ministry of Interior.

"Around the World and at Home" also learned that at this stage Nevzorov is being questioned as a witness at the District Prosecutor's Office in Varna in the pre-trial proceedings initiated in connection with the illegal construction in the area of "Baba Alino".

There is no arrest warrant issued against Oleg Nevzorov by the prosecutor's office, which is the only body that can do this.

Earlier today it became clear that a meeting had been held between the founder of the KUB corporation and the company's team with numerous property owners in the complex. This was announced by "Forest Club" on its Facebook page.