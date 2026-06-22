I would like to have done much more work in the National Assembly so far, but we have done some things that are important - we changed the way the parliament works, the language in which it is spoken has also changed. This was said in the program "Face to Face" on bTV by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Anton Kutev, quoted by novini.bg.

We adopted several important things, another issue is that the executive branch is about to implement them. I wish we had entered much faster, I wished we had been much more decisive, but the good thing about us is that we are refining things, he added.

We have started work on the judicial reform. What we are seeing so far are emergency measures, not real change. I hope that by the beginning of July the process of nominating new members of the Supreme Judicial Council will begin and by the parliamentary recess the new Supreme Judicial Council will be elected. For us, the most important thing is to do it properly so that it does not work like the previous one. The important process that needs to happen is that those who had certain influences in the SJC until now should not continue to have them, because they have not become poorer. We must work to ensure that these dependencies, which continue to exist, are not decisive in terms of the composition of the Supreme Judicial Council, Kutev pointed out.

He also commented on today's appearance of Oleg Nevzorov, owner of the Ukrainian corporation KUB, which built the illegal complex in "Baba Alino" near Varna.

The result of the work of our judicial system so far is for this brat to come and say that everything is legal for him. He is under surveillance by the Ministry of Internal Affairs all the time, but without the order from the prosecutor's office he cannot be sanctioned further. This is precisely the problem in our judicial system. Therefore, the new composition must ensure that the prosecutor's office is not dependent. I am convinced that Nevzorov is far from the biggest hero who depends on the work or inaction of the prosecutor's office. These are political figures who "held" both this and the previous chief prosecutor, so that they do not finish their work on affairs like "Hemus" and "Eight Dwarfs", commented the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria.

With the judicial reform, we must guarantee that the state will use all its power against organized crime, and not against its political opponents. In the fall, things will be completely different, I am convinced of this. By then, there must be a new Supreme Court Prosecutor, a new Prosecutor General, who will make sure that everyone knows that they will be imprisoned if they break the rules, emphasized Anton Kutev.

He noted that he hopes that by the parliamentary vacation, which according to the rules begins on August 1, the parliament will finally adopt the extension law on the budget.

Kutev defined a possible obligation for employees in the state administration to pay their own insurance as "transfer from one pocket to the other". Our goal is for no one's income to decrease. It is better to increase income in the private sector than to reduce the income of the administration, he noted.

In response to a question, the MP assured that none of the decisions of "Progressive Bulgaria" has not been taken in collaboration with GERB and DPS, as doubts arose after some votes in parliament, in which the two parties voted together with the ruling party.

I don't know why they support our decisions, maybe they appreciate our policies very well. I explain it by the fact that they don't want to come into conflict with us. We have no agreements with them, we do what is on our program. We don't need them, we have enough power to do what we want. If something should be required of us, it is to do it faster. There are absolutely no such talks on our part, and why they are doing it is a question for them, said Anton Kutev.

He also commented on the government's decisions regarding European sanctions against Russia due to the war in Ukraine. Earlier this week, the government "Radev" announced that it will not support sanctions for the Russian Patriarch Kirill, as well as for the largest shareholder in "Lukoil" Vagit Alekperov.

This is a completely normal European mechanism and we are following it in order to protect Bulgarian national interests. The issue is also for the Bulgarian national interest and for the protection of Orthodoxy is important, said Kutev.