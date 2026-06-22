"This is me again - Slavi Trifonov. I continue to insist that you publicly reveal the truth about the "Petrohan" case. This is what Slavi Trifonov wrote on Facebook. The reason is his letters to the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev requesting that the "Petrohan - Okolchitsa" case be revealed and more details be disclosed to the public.

I continue to insist that you stop evading and give the public the answers about what happened at Petrohan and near Okolchitsa. Answers that the Bulgarian public needs. And I will not stop insisting that the Bulgarians learn the truth.

Why are you silent? Even if you are so engaged... Oh, yes, what am I saying - you are really engaged: giving interviews and looking for Nevzorov. Haven't you been looking for him, this Ukrainian, for 20 days, because of the illegal construction in Varna? And you are looking for him so much that he ended up in Bulgaria. You had a meeting with the owners of the scandalous complex in Baba Alino.

Mr. Minister, a big search has fallen through! I am beginning to fear that you are looking for the evidence for the "Petrokhan" case in the same way. And they are right before your eyes. You are an interesting person, Mr. Demerdzhiev - you talk a lot and do little. Take charge and reveal the truth about the "Petrohan" case.

Here is the entire position of Slavi Trifonov:

TO

IVAN DEMERDJIEV

MINISTER OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

COPY TO

RUMEN RADEV

MINISTER-PRESIDENT OF

REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA

Mr. Minister,

This is me again - Slavi Trifonov. I continue to insist that you publicly reveal the truth about the "Petrohan" case. I continue to insist that you stop evading and give the public the answers about what happened at Petrokhan and near Okolchitsa. Answers that the Bulgarian public needs. And I will not stop insisting that the Bulgarians learn the truth.

Why are you silent? Even if you are so engaged... Oh, yes, what am I saying - you are really engaged: giving interviews and looking for Nevzorov. Haven't you been looking for him, this Ukrainian, for 20 days, because of the illegal construction in Varna? And you are looking for him so much that he ended up in Bulgaria. You had a meeting with the owners of the scandalous complex in Baba Alino.

Mr. Minister, a big search has fallen through! I am beginning to fear that you are looking for the evidence for the "Petrokhan" case in the same way. And they are right before your eyes. You are an interesting person, Mr. Demerdzhiev - you talk a lot and do little. Get a grip and tell the truth about the "Petrohan" case.