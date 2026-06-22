Assoc. Prof. Atanas Slavov: The draft law of the Bulgarian National Assembly on the judiciary does not contain any reform ideas

Quite a few magistrates have been wiretapped in recent years, even prosecutors. The bigger question is why this was allowed, and then the cases fall through the courts. This is putting 10% of magistrates under control. This was stated by the MP from “Democratic Bulgaria“ (DB) Assoc. Prof. Atanas Slavov in the program “From the Day“ on BNT.

Obviously the problems are extremely serious. This is a way to control the judicial system, he added.

These wiretap recordings must be in the services that proposed them. It must be explained why this was allowed to happen and why the wiretapped magistrates did not have the opportunity to defend themselves, Slavov believes.

„Beyond the requests of Progressive Bulgaria for judicial reform, we do not see a vision. The submitted legislation does not cover these requests. There is no coherent vision for reforms in the voted Judiciary Law. The bill does not contain any reform ideas – the voice of the judges in the Supreme Judicial Council should be heard, the persons proposed by the National Assembly should be a public quota, not a political one“, explained Atanas Slavov.

The way is to shed light on the process – publicity about who is behind the proposed person, he specified.

How can we talk about taking on debt, since we do not have the budget measure. In order for the debt to increase, the macro framework must be clear, and we do not have it. We must enter with a 3% deficit. For this to happen, cuts and reforms are needed, the politician explained.

We propose a scale for civil servants to start paying their insurance premiums, but not in a shock way, he added.