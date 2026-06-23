Artificial intelligence enters road control in Sofia

The Ministry of Interior is working on the implementation of cameras with artificial intelligence, which will be able to automatically detect various types of road violations, not just speeding. This was announced by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev.

According to him, the goal is to automate the process of processing violations as much as possible, so as to reduce the administrative work of police officers.

„We are doing everything possible to automate the process, so that violations from the cameras are processed automatically. We want the intervention of the police to be minimized so that they can be on the streets, not in offices“, said Demerdzhiev.

The minister pointed out that the latest tests of the system have reported an efficiency of over 80 percent.

“Today I was reported that the latest development and testing of the cameras has achieved a success rate of over 80%. I believe that there will be results very soon“, he said.

In addition to speeding, the new systems will be able to detect other violations, including failure to wear a seat belt and incorrect maneuvers.

According to Demerdzhiev, automation will allow for faster processing of violations and will free up more police officers for field work.