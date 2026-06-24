AIKB: Bulgaria needs a clear industrial strategy based on technological development, energy security and industrial sovereignty

The National Council of the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria (AIKB) discussed the priorities, challenges and opportunities for the development of Bulgarian industry. The aim of the conversation was to outline parameters that would serve as the basis for the future National Industrial Strategy.

The discussion, led by the Chairman of the Board of AIKB Rumen Radev, was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Industry, the National Assembly and the scientific community, including Zhelyaz Enev – Director of the “Economic Policy“ Directorate, Kremena Nedkova – Head of the “Economic Policy“ Department, Dr. Danail Parushev – member of the Commission on Economic Policy, Investments and Industry, and Prof. Dr. Daniela Bobeva from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that in the conditions of increasing global competition, geopolitical risks and accelerated technological development, Bulgaria needs an active industrial policy and a long-term vision for development. A team from the Institute for Economic Research at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences is preparing a diagnostic analysis and a specialized econometric model that will allow for the full reflection of economic realities and cause-and-effect relationships in the development of individual sectors. It was emphasized that sustainable industry is a diversified industry, capable of responding to changing economic and geopolitical conditions.

The participants united around the need for the National Industrial Strategy to focus on the development of strategic and critical industries, high-tech industries and sectors with high added value potential. The discussion focused on the circular economy, critical raw materials, the mining industry, the country's energy capacity, digitalization and the introduction of artificial intelligence as factors for increasing competitiveness and industrial sovereignty. A common understanding was expressed that the preparation of the strategy should be based on a thorough economic, environmental and geopolitical analysis, as well as a comparison with the industrial policies of neighboring countries with a view to achieving better regional cohesion and integration.

The National Council of the AICB also discussed the preliminary parameters of the state budget for 2026, confirming the association's position on conducting a predictable fiscal policy, limiting inefficient public spending and creating a stable environment for investment, growth and increasing the competitiveness of the Bulgarian economy.

The National Council of the AICB united around the understanding that Bulgaria needs a modern industrial strategy that would guarantee competitiveness, technological progress, energy security and greater sustainability of the economy in the conditions of a changing global environment. Business, the state and the scientific community should work in close partnership to build a strong, diversified and innovative industry capable of ensuring sustainable economic growth and higher added value for the country.