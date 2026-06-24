Nikolay Vassilev on the draft Budget 2026: The most disappointing and devoid of reforms in recent years

The draft budget is the most disappointing and devoid of reforms in recent years, said the former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Transport and State Administration and Administrative Reform in three consecutive governments Nikolay Vassilev in the program "Bulgaria, Europe and the World in Focus" on Radio FOCUS.

According to him, he expected the new government to take bolder measures to limit spending and reduce the budget deficit.

According to him, with a set deficit of 5.7% of the gross domestic product and planned new debt financing, the state continues a policy of increasing spending without accompanying reforms.

He pointed out as missed opportunities cuts in the administration, reforms in the public sector, concessioning of infrastructure facilities and limiting certain state subsidies.

Vassilev expressed the opinion that the budget deficit is unjustified against the background of the current economic situation, characterized by low unemployment and growing incomes.

"The country is not in an extraordinary crisis that would impose such a high level of deficit," he pointed out.

The former minister also criticized successive governments in recent years, stating that does not see sufficient concern for the long-term sustainability of public finances.

"The accumulation of new public debt will burden future generations," stressed Vassilev.