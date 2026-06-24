Dimitar Manolov: In a situation like this, a good budget cannot be proposed. They did what they could

It is obvious that in a situation like this, a good budget cannot be proposed. Galab Donev did not propose any budget, he presented some highlights of the budget expected by us. They did what they could internally. This was stated by the President of the "Podkrepa" Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Dimitar Manolov in the program "Osche ot dnia” on BNT, quoted by novini.bg

He mentioned that he would introduce the payment of personal insurance contributions for civil servants and made this stipulation that their net incomes would not be reduced, which is the right approach. We need to see how this will happen. We need to open the list of 304 administrative structures in Bulgaria and see which ones are needed and which ones can disappear, such as the Fiscal Council, Manolov specified.

The good thing we heard is the elimination of automatics, the other thing is that sectors that are not so important for the economy will be additionally taxed. It is good that some funds for capital expenditures are being planned. A good proposal is the start of social security payments by civil servants, commented the chairman of the BCCI Tsvetan Simeonov.

The fact that they are striving for a balanced budget is good, but the fact that they are planning a progressive increase in the state debt is not. It is not right to increase the state debt for three years. Special attention should be paid to spending, he added.

According to him, the decision to increase funds for education, healthcare and culture is not good, because these sectors have not been reformed. We propose that there should be no spending of money without work being done, if there is an increase in salaries, it should be with a pre-set goal, Simeonov specified.

We should also be given a tool to strike, said Manolov, referring to the Law on Collective Labor Disputes.

We will get out of the insane situation of working with last year's budget, which does not correspond to today's reality. Whether what they are proposing will work, we will learn by the end of the year. Whatever is better than what we are working with now, said the union leader.

We, as employer organizations, will help find good solutions, because corruption sucks money. We must fight with all our might to prevent this from happening, assured Tsvetan Simeonov.

According to Dimitar Manolov, we cannot chase indicators at the expense of reducing expenses, but should focus efforts on increasing revenues. In addition, it is time to discuss changes in the tax and social security system.