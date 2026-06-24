Martin Dimitrov on the proposed Budget 2026: A deficit of 5.7% has not been seen since the time of Videnov

„A deficit of 5.7% has not been seen since the time of Zhan Videnov. This is a very dangerous scenario: a growing deficit, growing inflation and decreasing economic growth. After all this, there will be an increase in taxes in order to control the situation. This is the dangerous scenario that is currently being created by "Progressive Bulgaria".“

Thus, the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Martin Dimitrov commented on the first data presented by the Minister of Finance for the state budget for 2026. Dimitrov is categorical that this is a result of the fact that the government does not present sufficiently ambitious measures to cut costs. “There are no adequate policies to stop the drain on the budget, there is no plan for action and reforms.“

According to the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“ Bozhidar Bozhanov, the only reforms that the government is proposing are those proposed by the opposition, related to the payment of social security contributions by civil servants. “Instead, as of August 1, businesses are burdened with an increase in the maximum social security income.“

The co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“ Ivaylo Mirchev emphasized that only half a year ago hundreds of thousands of Bulgarian citizens took to the squares and overthrew the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov, and one of the main reasons for this was the insane budget of GERB and MRF.

„In the subsequent elections, Rumen Radev received enormous support and a serious mandate for adequate economic and budgetary policy. We see nothing like this. The best year for bold reforms is the first year of any government. Instead of reforms, we see more of the same“, said Mirchev.