Hristo Gadzhev was sworn in as a member of parliament in place of Delyan Dobrev

Hristo Gadzhev was sworn in as a member of parliament from GERB-SDF. He took the place of the retired Delyan Dobrev, who was before him on the list for 24 MIR-Sofia, Nova TV reports.

Gadzhev is a long-time member of parliament from GERB, having first entered the National Assembly in 2014 in the 43rd National Assembly. He was then a member of the 44th, 45th, 46th, 47th, 48th, 49th and 50th National Assembly, working mainly on topics related to defense and national security over the years. He was chairman and deputy chairman of the parliamentary defense committee and is among GERB's leading experts in this field.

The National Assembly dismissed Dobrev from his position as a member of the parliament after he resigned as a member of parliament from GERB-SDF. The decision was adopted without debate with 187 votes “in favor“.

During the vote, three deputies from the GERB-SDF parliamentary group voted against his release, one abstained, and a member of parliament from “Continuing the Change“ also voted negative.

Dobrev submitted his application for termination of his powers as a deputy from the 24th multi-mandate electoral district – Sofia, on June 22. Two days earlier, he announced his decision to resign during a meeting with the GERB youth organization in Rakovski.