Assen Vassilev: Budget 2026 freezes incomes and condemns people to impoverishment VIDEO

The chairman of “Continuing the Change“ Assen Vassilev sharply criticized the draft budget for 2026, describing it as “defective“ and warned that it will lead to the impoverishment of Bulgarian citizens.

Why is society stressed and a defective budget is made, why are civil servants divided, why are loans taken and the incomes of Bulgarian citizens frozen.

These questions were asked by the chairman of “Continuing the Change” Assen Vassilev at a press conference on the occasion of the 2026 draft budget.

According to him, with this budget plan, the "Radev" cabinet is not going in the right direction.

According to him, the draft budget freezes the maximum amount of pensions, tax relief for children, maternity, one-time assistance during pregnancy, teachers' salaries and remuneration in the state administration. It also remains unclear what will happen to the salaries of medical specialists and doctors. The only exception, according to him, is the judicial system.

Vassilev also pointed out that if capital expenditures and maintenance expenses are limited, the budget deficit can be reduced to 1.7%.

„We see that inflation remains high, and instead of measures to protect incomes, the government proposes their freezing“, the leader of „Continuing the change“ also said.