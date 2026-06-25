Stand Up.BG: Sofia Municipal Council decided that water in Sofia will increase in price by 43% in the next 5 years

The Sofia Municipal Council adopted at its meeting a position on the draft business plan of "Sofiiska Voda" AD for the period 2027-2031, which practically allows the approval of the plan by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) without corrections. This is reported by "Stand Up.BG".

It is indicated that the plan provides for an increase in the price of water supply and sewage by 43% for the five-year period.

The council rejected the proposal of the municipal councilor from "Stand Up.BG" Voyslav Todorov the business plan should not be agreed in this form and should be returned to the concessionaire for revision.

The opinion was adopted with 36 votes "for", 3 "against" and 4 "abstains". In addition to Voyslav Todorov, independent councilors Vanya Grigorova and Ivan Aleksiev also voted against, and councilors from the BSP, "Vazrazhdane" and VMRO abstained.

According to the data in the business plan, the complex price for household consumers with VAT increases from 2.11 euros to 3.02 euros per cubic meter. Since the prices are set in real terms and are subject to additional annual indexation with inflation, the real increase in monthly household bills will be higher. For the five-year period, the plan envisages a net profit of 160 million euros, of which 123 million euros will go to the French company, the majority owner of the company, the party notes.

In his speech to the council, Voyslav Todorov called on the majority not to approve the plan in this form.

"For a 43% higher price, Sofia residents will not receive better service. Accidents will not decrease, but on the contrary, they are expected to increase. Water losses remain one third of all consumption.

Sofiiska Voda's expenses are increasing by 80 million euros without reasoning or explanation, and salaries will jump by 135%," he pointed out.

In his words, it is precisely the coordination by the municipal council — which in this case performs the functions of the Water and Sewerage Association for Sofia — is the decisive moment in which the city has a real weight on the price.

"Stand Up.BG" insisted that the opinion of the municipal council not agree to the business plan in its current form and return it for revision with specific instructions: the price increase should be reduced to an economically justified minimum and linked to measurable improvements in the service; the size of the profit and the rate of return should be reviewed; the increase in costs should be justified in detail; and measures should be provided to protect low-income households and pensioners. These proposals were not supported by the majority in the council.