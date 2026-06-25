14 children have died in accidents since the beginning of the year

14 children have died in road accidents in the country since the beginning of the year until June 24. This is shown by police statistics. The last two victims are from this evening in Mezdra.

515 children have been injured in accidents during the same period.

The data comes against the backdrop of alarming statistics for recent years. Last year, 23 children died in serious road accidents, and 1,246 were injured.

The balance for the period from 2021 to 2025 is even more serious. Then, a total of 142 children died in road accidents in our country, and 5,944 were injured.

We recall that yesterday a truck caused a serious accident after it broke the guardrail on the "Trakia" highway, in the area of the "Zimnitsa" road junction, entered the oncoming lane and collided with a passenger car.

As a result of the impact, a man and two children - football players of FC "Slavia" died, and another 46-year-old man and woman are in serious condition.