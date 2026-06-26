Large-scale police operation in Nessebar, among those detained are civil servants

A large-scale specialized police operation by the Burgas Department of Internal Affairs is being carried out on the territory of Nessebar. It started at noon on Friday. Several people have been arrested, and the operation is ongoing. There are uniformed and plainclothes police officers in both the villages of Kosharitsa and Tankovo, as well as in Nessebar itself.

Among those detained are civil servants. According to unconfirmed information, the head and deputy head of the local regional unit of a key civil service are in handcuffs.