Ivan Demerdzhiev: We are checking the delivery of guardrails. It is alleged that a former prime minister is behind both companies

We are checking the supply of crash barriers in Bulgaria, because if you dig a little deeper, you will see that only two companies supply crash barriers, and evil tongues say that the same figure is behind both companies - a former prime minister.

This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev on the occasion of the investigation into the causes of the accident on the "Trakia" highway, in which a truck drove through the crash barrier in the oncoming lane and swept away a car in which three people died.

We will do everything necessary to see how these crash barriers are built and how much they cost, for example, in Germany and how they are built and how much they cost in Bulgaria, he specified and added:

"We will not only check this. We will check the roads that were built with our money, and they are a single-lane road. Absolute cynicism. How can there be no accidents on a single-lane road that does not have the clearance for two cars to pass, because someone has decided that it is more important for him to absorb the money allocated for one or another order".

Minister Demerdzhev explained that the files kept in the Ministry of Internal Affairs related to thefts in road construction have already been summarized and handed over to the acting Prosecutor General:

"I have instructed the acting Prosecutor General to carefully review the proceedings on road repairs. ... Because this responsibility does not lie only with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, it lies with all responsible state institutions. The Ministry of Interior alone cannot deal with this problem".

Regarding the draft budget proposed by the government, Minister Demerdzhiev said that it is a reflection of the "irresponsible actions of some of the recent cabinets, and especially the last one - that of Zhelyazkov, known to the people more as the Peevski cabinet":

"Much more money has been spent than was permissible and possible. This cabinet has ensured, through various ministries, agencies and companies, that it has concluded so many public procurement contracts under a condition, and the condition is that funding be provided, so that the corrupt practices of draining the budget continue after its existence. ... We are stopping these contracts and this is the reason for all this noise that those who created them are making".

The Minister of the Interior indicated that laboratories that will test blood samples for narcotic substances will be available in August, specifying that by his order the deadlines were shortened, and so far there are no laboratories because "someone decided to make public procurements for design, although there is a designer in the Ministry of the Interior":

"I stopped these procurements and repairs were made. The difference is dozens of times lower price of what is being done. Data on all such procurements has been collected in the Ministry of the Interior and we are taking action in the same direction - terminating all that we can terminate, or replacing them with other practices that lead to dozens of times cheaper payments for them. In the Ministry of Internal Affairs alone, there are hundreds of orders and it cannot be expected that we can cover everyone in about two months.

For many years, the state at all levels has turned a blind eye or silently contributed to what we see in Baba Alino happening, commented on the program "Nedelya 150" Ivan Demerdzhiev:

"It is extremely clear to us that the people who made commitments and used these funds from Oleg Nevzorov will be brought to justice and will be held accountable before the law. We have reached some of them, but we continue the work to the highest level that can and should be reached. The highest level in this case that can and should be reached are the people responsible for the actions of Denyo Denev - chairman of the National Security Agency at the time. There is enough evidence to bring a number of charges, and more are being collected."

During the interrogations of the owner of the Ukrainian corporation "KUB", which built the illegal settlement near Varna, he indicated which intermediaries he paid to legalize the construction, the Minister of Interior emphasized, adding that evidence has already been collected against some of the intermediaries and the people who carried out the orders.

"Our ambition is for the work to continue until all those involved in this activity are charged," he was categorical.

"Where there is doubt, I will insist on expert examinations, including with international participation, in order to avoid any doubts or hesitations," Demerdzhiev said in connection with the ongoing investigation into the "Petrokhan" case, in which six people died.

"Among the questions I asked, there are unanswered questions and now I am clarifying whether any actions have been taken to obtain these answers. If they have not been taken, I have ordered them to be taken now, and I will establish, if no actions have been taken, who the people responsible for this are," the minister said in response to a question about whether there were any shortcomings in the actions of the Ministry of Interior officials in the case.

This case was extremely manipulatively used for political purposes, he emphasized categorically:

"Our goal at the moment is to get to the truth and for it to reach the Bulgarian citizens. The big question remains whether it was possible for at least three of the dead to be saved and who is responsible, if it was possible and they were not saved. Expect answers. It is very difficult from the distance of time, because the first hours and days are important in such crimes. We are doing everything possible and we will do it. Our task is to give answers that are close to the facts".