Emanuil Yordanov: In Bulgaria, detention is used in a way that does not correspond to the idea of the law

The illegal construction in the area of "Baba Alino" turned out to be just the tip of the iceberg. Analysts and lawyers define the case as an organized network with the participation of senior officials.

Why did the state authorities allow the construction of an entire secret complex under the nose of the son and does the investigation have the will to hit the real architects of the scheme, or will the blame again be placed on the lower floors, commented former Interior Minister Emanuil Yordanov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR" .

Procedures beyond normal deadlines

When asked how things look at the moment and whether there will be real sentences, the guest replied that in his opinion this is exactly what will happen.

"It seems to me that the pre-trial proceedings will continue beyond our ideas of normal deadlines. So, when the finale of the proceedings comes, no one will remember what it was about“, commented Yordanov.

The guest pointed out that the collected materials on the case are quite voluminous and he expects Interior Minister Demerdzhiev's prediction of years of investigation to prove correct.

He explained that many documents have to be worked with and many officials have to be investigated. According to him, it is not known in the end who will be guilty and who is innocent.

The "Nevzorov" paradox and the pressure from foreign diplomats

Asked about Oleg Nevzorov and his words that everything is legal, but there were promises of legalization, Yordanov commented on the following.

"They legally expelled him from Bulgaria and after three days they legally returned him", he said.

Regarding General Milanov's words that the National Security Agency had canceled the expulsion order, the guest expressed the opinion that it would be good for the public to understand the reasons.

He added that when an official has classified specific information, by virtue of the law he can in certain cases remove the level of secrecy and have it made public. Yordanov believes that at the moment the public interest requires exactly this.

Yordanov also commented on the canceled order for Nevzorov's extradition, which was allegedly decided with a single phone call from the Ukrainian ambassador.

"What does it mean for an ambassador to call? Years ago, when General Atanasov issued orders to expel three Russian citizens from Bulgaria, I then met with the Russian ambassador and he was very tense about the fact that we had expelled Russians. But I explained to him that when the law requires a certain action to be taken, it will be taken", he explained.

As for whether it is possible for such a thing to happen without the Prime Minister's knowledge, the guest is categorical that it should not, since the matter is too serious to be kept secret by the Prime Minister.

Hidden interests behind Denyo Denev's hearing

Regarding the upcoming hearing of Denyo Denev, the former Interior Minister commented that there are obviously quite a few people who do not want him to be heard, nor for the information on the case to be made public.

Yordanov emphasized that if we want to have a state, these issues must be clarified and made public, no matter how much some people may not want them to.

The guest expressed doubts as to whether national security was actually affected, since due to lack of information, no nothing concrete can be said.

Show-off action in "Primorski": Demonstration or pure PR?

Regarding the detentions in the "Primorski" region, Emanuil Yordanov expressed the opinion that in Bulgaria detention is used in a way that does not correspond to the idea of the law, and defines it as a demonstration that is unnecessary for anyone.

According to him, it is absolutely pointless to detain an official who has an established place of residence, profession and his place in an administration, defining a large part of the detentions as PR.

The "Mavrodiev" case and the mystery surrounding the protected witness

The lawyer explained that extradition cannot take place in a day or two, but it is possible within days, judging by Bulgarian legislation and practice. At the same time, the document requesting Mavrodiev's return to Bulgaria is already ready.

Yordanov has not heard of any proceedings scheduled in the Serbian court, and from the television reports it seems that Stoyan Mavrodiev "is not their biggest problem."

According to the former Interior Minister, Mavrodiev does not have the status of a protected witness.

"What kind of protected witness can he be, given that there are drums beating around him and it is completely clear what case they wanted him to be accused of. But I was impressed that in a weekly last week the journalist had written that there was no evidence against him. How can a journalist write this if information from the pre-trial proceedings has not been leaked to him?", concluded Emanuil Yordanov.