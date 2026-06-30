Today is the last day on which commercial banks and post offices exchange levs for free. By law, they must offer this service until the end of 2026, but after June 30 they can already charge fees for this.

Some of the banks have already announced that they do not plan to introduce fees. At the Bulgarian National Bank, the service will be free of charge without a time limit.

From July 1, “Bulgarian Posts” will introduce a fee for exchanging levs into euros. For amounts up to 1,000 levs, 6 euros will be charged. The fee increases with the amount, so if we want to exchange the maximum of 10 thousand - we will have to pay 10 euros.

According to the latest data, our Central Bank has withdrawn almost 93% of leva banknotes and coins. About 2-3 billion leva remain outside its cash registers.

A check in the first countries that introduced the euro in 2002 shows that they continue to exchange their old currency to this day.