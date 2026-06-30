KEWR approved the price of natural gas for July

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission approved the price of natural gas for July in the amount of 37.70 euros/MWh, excluding access, transmission, excise and VAT prices. At this price, “Bulgargaz“ EAD will sell natural gas to end suppliers and to persons who have been issued a license for the production and transmission of heat energy.

Despite the increase of 5.84% compared to the previous month, the approved price remains competitive for Bulgarian household and business consumers, as it is about 4 euros/MWh lower than the July futures on international exchanges. The report shows that the quotes of the leading European gas hub TTF are at levels of around 41-42 EUR/MWh, and of the Bulgarian “Gas Hub Balkan“ are in the range of 39-42 EUR/MWh. By the end of the year, the regulated price for the domestic market is not expected to exceed 40 EUR/MWh, shows the forecast of “Bulgargaz“. The reason for this is the decline in international oil and natural gas prices that has begun after the end of the conflict in the Middle East.

The price mix for July includes the delivery of Azerbaijani natural gas via the “Bulgaria - Greece“ (IGB) interconnector, according to the long-term contract with Azerbaijan. “Bulgargaz“ also provide liquefied natural gas (LNG) under contracts concluded with traders, after an organized auction.

The approved price of natural gas includes: the component of the price of natural gas at the entrance to the gas transmission networks, the component for the activity "public supply" under Art. 17, para. 7 of the NRCPG and the component for compensation of costs under Art. 11a, para. 2 of the NRCPG, covering the costs of "Bulgargaz" EAD for storing quantities in the gas storage facility in "Chiren", in fulfillment of obligations under the Emergency Action Plan.

The decision of the EWRC to approve the price of natural gas for July 2026 will be published on the regulator's website.