An interactive map will assist seventh-graders in the capital in choosing a high school and applying. The new digital tool, developed by the Regional Department of Education – Sofia-city, collects in one place the most important information about admission after the 7th grade and facilitates the choice of a school for the 2026/2027 academic year, the Ministry of Education and Science announced.

In the interactive map of schools in the capital, accessible via Google Maps, with one click on a selected school, candidates and their parents can see the location of the school, a link to its official website, the classes for which admission is being carried out in the new academic year and the method of scoring for each profile and profession, including which results from the national external assessment and which grades from the primary education certificate participate in the formation of the competitive score.

To facilitate the candidates for high school students, a roadmap for the application has also been prepared. It presents in a consistent and easy-to-follow form all the main stages of admission, the deadlines for application and ranking, as well as the rules for calculating the competitive score.

On the website of the RBO – Sofia-city has also published a detailed Excel report, in which the information is organized by types of schools, profiles and professions. This way, candidates can easily compare the different options and make an informed choice according to their interests and results.

All materials are available in the section “For students“ - “Admission to VIII grade“ on the official website of the RBO – Sofia-city.