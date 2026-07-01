„Apparently some people are worried. This makes me think I'm on the right track.“ This is how Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev commented on the signal filed by the lawyer of MRF leader Delyan Peevski – Hamid Hamid, reported by novini.bg

We recall that the lawyer has filed a request with the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office to verify whether illegal collection of information, inquiries, inspections or other operational actions were carried out against Delyan Peevski.

In response to the accusations, Demerdzhiev stated that in his opinion, the MRF “have the habit of attributing their own practices to other people“.

"Unlike them, I would never order an employee to do something illegal and there has been no such case in my career, and there will never be. However, apparently some people are worried about what communication is flowing through their phones, that's their problem,' he added.

According to him, some of the most serious vicious practices in the country are related to the illegal spending of public funds. "One of the most serious practices in the country are those involving the diversion of a huge, I emphasize, huge public resource, its use for purposes other than its intended purpose, and price increases in public procurement", commented Demerdzhiev and assured that all structures of the Ministry of Interior that deal with economic crime are working on these cases and regularly submit signals to the prosecutor's office.

"GERB cannot sue me, because I am a lawyer and I say this with irony. They should rather be worried not by my words, but by the practices that this political party has become a symbol of over the years", the Minister of the Interior also stated and threatened that society will soon witness convictions for the diversion of public resources.

As an example of delayed proceedings, Demerdzhiev cited two cases related to highway repairs. "One is delayed in the prosecutor's office, the other is delayed in court. From my point of view, in both cases, absolutely unfounded“, he added.