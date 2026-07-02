MPs decide on Peevski and NHIF

The National Assembly begins its regular plenary session with key political and personnel issues on the agenda.

A highlight of the morning program is the hearing of the acting Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev, initiated at the proposal of “Progressive Bulgaria“. He will present the information available at the Ministry of Interior regarding the trips of the MRF leader Delyan Peevski on private planes, the origin of the funds for them and the identities of the other passengers. The hearing was provoked by Demerdzhiev's public statements that the costs of security and flights of public figures should be transparent. In response, the MRF accused the security service of political pressure and an attempt at intimidation and has already notified the prosecutor's office of illegal wiretapping of its leader.

The second important point of the day is the personnel selection at the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF). The current governor Petko Stefanovski and deputy governor Momchil Mavrov submitted their resignations, which the deputies must officially vote on. The only candidate for the new post is the former acting Minister of Health Dr. Asen Medzhidiev, nominated by the ruling formation “Progressive Bulgaria“. The procedure was activated as a matter of urgency, and Medzhidiev has already received the green light from the parliamentary Committee on Health. If the plenary hall supports his nomination, his mandate will be until the end of November 2028.

Source: Bulgarian National Radio, Euronews Bulgaria