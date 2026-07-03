Radev: I hope to avoid arbitration on the "Lukoil" issue

„I hope to avoid arbitration on the "Lukoil" issue. This was stated during a blitz control by Prime Minister Rumen Radev in a comment on issues related to the refinery and the agreements reached for the supply of crude oil. According to him, there is a movement towards easing the supply, which could have a positive impact on the work of "Lukoil Neftochim".

Slavi Vassilev, "Progressive Bulgaria": Regarding "Lukoil Neftochim" and Litasco - in what way did the government's negotiations change the situation for the refinery? Do you think that the talks helped to facilitate the supply of crude oil? Do you think this will affect the end user? Regarding the 21st sanctions package - Bulgaria said it would object if Alekperov was there, do you think that this helped the talks with Litasco?”

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “Was there a regular dialogue - there was none with “Lukoil Bulgaria” and the special commercial manager at that time. Due to a significant unpaid loan owed to “Lukoil Neftochim”, a lien was imposed on the purchase of oil from companies registered in Switzerland. We understand later that after we had a new special commercial manager - the refinery was forced to work with heavy types of oil. This leads to rapid congestion of the installations, to the extension of tanker routes. We reached an agreement with Litasco to lift this lien. The refinery will now be able to more easily supply oil with the necessary characteristics. Whether the reserves to the 21st sanctions package will help us avoid arbitration, I cannot guarantee that. We are moving in this direction. I hope that this arbitration will be avoided.”

"We are committed to significantly reducing the deficit with the 2027 budget," said Prime Minister Rumen Radev on blitzkontrol.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister of Bulgaria: "I hope for a thorough, responsible and open debate. If we can reduce this deficit, let's do it. We are committed to significantly reducing the deficit with the 2027 budget. There is no way to do this in one month of analysis, laws and public discussion. When they say they haven't made any reform - it can't be done in one month."

GERB stated that its adoption can be appealed before the Constitutional Court.

Temenuzhka Petkova, GERB-SDF: "A budget with such a deficit is a gross violation of the law on public finances. It should be up to 3%. The legislator has foreseen when a budget with such a deficit can be submitted - in the event of a pandemic, war or a decline in economic growth, this is not the case. The adoption of such a budget law can be appealed before the Constitutional Court."

The Prime Minister commented that the budget is the result of populism from previous governments, and was not invented by the Minister of Finance.

"The entire policy in recent years was a gross violation to get us here. It was not invented by the Minister of Finance, but is the result of the populism of several governments, systematic decapitalization of state-owned companies, advance tax requirements. Can we reduce the deficit by reducing it to the people's pockets, can we leave the municipalities undeveloped - we can. Can we suffocate the economy, could we not increase pensions - we could. But we will not do it. What we will do is complete financial discipline and a revision of these payments that we will make to activities that were adopted by previous governments", he said.

The opposition stated that although the budget was approved by "Progressive Bulgaria", this does not mean that it should be voted on in the National Assembly.

Temenuzhka Petkova, GERB-SDF: "The caretaker governments have governed the most during this period - you have the full picture. The fact that you have approved this draft budget law does not mean that the National Assembly should vote on it in violation of the Public Finance Law."