MTS and the water sector join forces for greater competitiveness of Bulgarian ports

The competitiveness of Bulgarian sea and river ports and their role in the development of the strategic Middle Corridor were the focus of a working meeting held at the Ministry of Transport and Communications. It was attended by Minister Georgi Peev, Deputy Minister Anna Natova, representatives of state and private port operators, as well as industry organizations from the sea and river transport.

The participants outlined the critical challenges facing the Bulgarian sector in order to better position the ports in Varna and Burgas on the global transport map in the conditions of increased regional competition. The main problems were the insufficiently well-developed road and railway infrastructure, the outdated regulatory framework and the need for a new model of port management. Regarding navigation on the Danube River, it was noted that there have been no systematic problems with navigation in the Bulgarian section over the past four years.

“The state's goal is to build a global plan with clear economic meaning and to move from working “piecemeal” to long-term strategic planning, which will permanently improve Bulgaria's position on the world transport map”, Minister Georgi Peev said during the meeting. Minister Peev assured the industry that the government plans to raise the issue of increased fees for crossing the Bosphorus at a high level in the upcoming interstate negotiations with Turkey. The fact that Turkey's land and rail exports to Europe pass mainly through Bulgarian territory, as well as the increased Turkish interest in the development of new rail connections and alternative routes, will be used as a key negotiating lever by the Bulgarian side.

As an important step for subsequent joint actions, the participants agreed that within two weeks, representatives of the Bulgarian Maritime Chamber, the Burgas Maritime Association and the port operators on the Danube River will present to the Ministry of Transport and Communications short and realistic proposals with the most pressing problems and solutions.

The goal is to achieve a common position between the interested parties, which will be based on the preparation of the future strategy for the development of water transport in Bulgaria, the next legislative changes and the implementation of the master plans, added Minister Peev.