Foreigners fined for entering one of the Seven Rila Lakes

Citizens of Israel who entered Lake Ribnoto on the territory of the „Rila“ National Park were found during a patrol by „Park Guard and Control“ employees of the „Dupnitsa“ Park Section on June 30, 2026.

Foreigners have been issued with administrative violation notices under the Protected Areas Act.

A few days earlier, the „Rila National Park“ Directorate received a signal about tourists bathing in Lake Babreka. After a quick reaction by the „Park Guard and Control“ employees An inspection was carried out in the circus of the Seven Rila Lakes, which established that the reported signal was not true and no violators were noticed in the area. The Mountain Rescue Service, detachment - Dupnitsa, also provided timely assistance in the case.

The Park Directorate called on all visitors to comply with the established rules of conduct and, if they notice violations, to promptly report them to the Directorate's telephones or to 112.