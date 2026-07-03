Ivan Demerdzhiev: I want to surprise Peevski - Magnitsky sanctions also apply in Bulgaria

Kalin Stoyanov's signals have already become monotonously known. Behind Stoyanov's signaling is nothing but a push of a button by Delyan Peevski. This was stated by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev on the sidelines of the parliament, quoted by novini.bg.

„The reason for his words is obviously the information with whom Peevski traveled to Dubai. Let the MRF - New Beginning keep in mind that this information is contained in many international registers. If Atanasova and Peevski are so confident that this information is not contained in the registers of the “Border Police“ in our country, it is very interesting for me to understand, if so, why?“, he asked.

“Peevski said that the “Magnitsky“ sanctions were not applied on the territory of Bulgaria. I want to tell him that at this moment both Bulgarian legislation and sanctions are applied on the territory of Bulgaria. I want to surprise him with this news“, announced Demerdzhiev.

“I will do everything necessary to establish whether there is manipulation of information, irregularities in the actions of any employee, and if so - he will bear the full severity of the law. And let them explain where they got so much information without access to services in which the information is classified”, he also said.