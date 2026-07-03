Dimitar Petrov (PB): The topic that GERB offers assistance for the election of a new SJC is a provocation

In the changes to the Judiciary Law, we have complied with all the rules and norms. Some of the opposition's proposals were on the verge of being constitutionally permissible. The topic that GERB offers assistance for the election of a new SJC is a provocation. Everyone can see that only we, "Continuing the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" actively participated in the changes to the Judiciary Law. GERB did not make a single proposal, were silent in the committee and in the hall during the debates, and suddenly came out and announced that they would support all of our candidates. This is biased behavior. They want to suggest that we are almost already having talks, but there is no such thing.

This was stated in the program "Osche ot dne" on BNT by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Dimitar Petrov, quoted by novini.bg.

"Today, no time was devoted to the news that Italy will support Bulgaria for the 21st package of sanctions against Russia. We are protecting Bulgarian interests with this veto. I expect that with all our actions, not only fuel prices will decrease, but also all goods. I hope that Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev will come to an end on the topic of Delyan Peevski's flights. It is morally reprehensible for businessmen and a constitutional judge to fly with a politician. We have shown that the law now applies to everyone," Petrov was categorical.