Tragedy in the Struma River: Two children are being searched for along the river. Their grandmother and grandfather were found drowned

Tragedy in the Struma River near the village of Pastuh, Nevestino Municipality. Two children are being searched for along the river, they are about 10 years old. Their grandmother and grandfather were found drowned in the river, the police confirmed to NOVA. It is assumed that the family was on a picnic.

From the story of the regional governor of Kyustendil Atanas Gerginov, it is clear that the two grandchildren began to drown, and the grandmother and grandfather jumped in an attempt to save them. The place where they were on a picnic is designated as a camping site, and the river is about 8-10 m deep, according to Gerginov.

There was also a third child with them, about 6 years old, a cousin of the missing. It was found in good condition. The police and volunteers joined the search for the two boys, and drones were launched.

"Everything necessary has been provided, and the police and fire department are on the ground. We have a good organization," Gerginov also shared.