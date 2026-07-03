"We will not continue to tolerate all the lies." Protest against the ruling party in the center of Sofia

Citizens are protesting in front of the presidency building against the government. The demonstration under the slogan “ANTIRadev“ was organized on social networks. Traffic on "Lege" Street, between the presidency building and the National Archaeological Institute and Museum, is closed, BTA reports.

"Rumen Radev cannot continue to be prime minister for a second longer", protest organizer Manol Glishev told the crowd. "We will not continue to tolerate all the lies", he added. "The unpleasant topic that directly affects us, the elephant in the room, is the war in Ukraine. This "dirty Russian violence" must not reach Bulgaria, Glishev also said. Radev is exposing us to existential danger, he added.

Russia is currently managing our economy, Glishev pointed out.

There is a police presence in the area. Protesters chanted "Resignation" and raised Bulgarian and Ukrainian flags, as well as flags of the European Union.

On June 27, anti-government protesters blocked traffic on "Dondukov" and "Tsar Osvoboditel" boulevards in Sofia with shouts of "Resignation" and "This is not Moscow." There was a police presence in the area of the so-called Triangle of Power.