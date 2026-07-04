400% increase in signals in the CPC in one year

The Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) has reported a 400% increase in signals over the past year. This was stated by the chairman of the commission Rosen Karadimov in the program “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov“, presenting the report for the first year of the work of the current composition.

In his words, the increase shows that the CPC has established itself as a visible and predictable national regulator, but at the same time it is a sign of a severe deficit of statehood, as more and more citizens and businesses are seeking assistance from the commission. Karadimov emphasized that the CPC is not a control body, but a regulatory body, whose role is to analyze processes in depth and propose solutions with an effect on entire sectors of the economy.

"The CPC is not a control body, it is a regulatory body. Therefore, it must delve into the depth of the processes and accordingly propose solutions - political and managerial. At the same time, it must consolidate its competence within the framework of its powers.

In this one year, there has been a 400% increase in signals in the commission. This 400% shows, firstly, that the commission is sufficiently visible, and secondly - that there is a severe deficit of statehood."