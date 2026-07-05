Deputy Mayor on the Struma tragedy: The most dangerous place in the river is at the cliff from which people jump

„By order of the mayor of the Nevestino municipality, bathing is prohibited in all water bodies located in the area of the municipality - rivers and dams“, said on „This Morning“ on bTV the deputy mayor of the Nevestino municipality Yordan Glogov in connection with the tragic incident in which 4 people died.

At the beginning of last month, a sign was placed in the area stating that bathing is prohibited. However, the sign is no longer there.

„Someone threw it away. There is no other way, except with signs, for us to announce that bathing is prohibited in the area. There should be sanctions, but we cannot apply them because we are not constantly at this holiday village“, explained Glogov.

“We must rely on the awareness of parents not to allow their children to swim in the Struma River“, he added there.

There is a holiday village in the area and there are constantly people who bathe in the river. A rope was found near the cliff from which people jump, which they use to climb it.

“The residents of Pastuh know about this place. They know about the bad current that the Struma River has. Seemingly calm current, but when it is deep, it is not like that“, said Yordan Glogov.

“The most dangerous place in this area is here next to this cliff. The water enters under it, comes out and a whirlpool is created, which carries it under the rock. This is what happened to the people who were bathing“, he also pointed out.

“We must implement the control, but only by legal means. And that is to saturate the area with even more signs warning people not to bathe. There is no other way – we cannot build fences along the river“, added Glogov.