MRDPW: New management has been appointed to "Bulgarian Water Supply and Sewerage Holding" EAD

A new management will manage „Bulgarian Water Supply and Sewerage Holding“ EAD until a competition is held. The management structure of the state-owned company has also been changed. Instead of a Management and Supervisory Board as before, it will be managed by a Board of Directors, the MRDPW press center announced.

Venelin Shykov has been appointed as the executive director of the holding company. He graduated from the University of Architecture, Construction and Geodesy, where he acquired the qualification of a civil engineer with a master's degree in "Water Supply and Sewerage". Eng. Shykov has over 20 years of professional experience in the design of infrastructure sites and the management of investment projects in the field of water supply and sewerage systems. He participated in the design and implementation of a number of investment projects related to Water and Sewerage, Fire Safety, Safety and Health Plan, Construction Waste Management Project, etc. From 2017 to the present, he was the chief expert and head of the department in the Department of “Architecture and Urban Planning“ at Sofia Municipality, where he was responsible for the management and development of infrastructure projects in the water supply and sewage sector.

The Board of Directors of “Bulgarian Water and Sewerage Holding“ EAD also includes Lyubomir Bonev, Manol Genov, Plamen Manolov and Yavor Stoychev.

Plamen Manolov, who is a lawyer with a master's degree from the University of National and World Economy, became the Chairman of the Board of Directors. He was the Executive Director of the National Sports Base EAD in the period 2014 – 2022. He has worked in various positions in the banking sector and as a legal advisor. He was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of „Akademika 2011“ EAD and the Executive Director of „Sofia Construction and Development Company“ AD.

Dr. Eng. Lyubomir Bonev holds a Master's degree in „Construction Technology and Management“ from the VSU „Lyuben Karavelov“, Sofia. At the same educational institution he obtained a Bachelor's degree in „Construction of Buildings and Facilities“. He is currently an assistant in the Department of „Technology“ at the Faculty of Civil Engineering of the VSU „Lyuben Karavelov“, Sofia. He was the Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of „Industrial and Logistics Zone – Pernik“ AD. In the private sector, he has worked in the field of design, construction and engineering, as well as construction supervision. He was a member of parliament in the 44th National Assembly.

Manol Genov has a postgraduate qualification in the specialty “Business Organization and Management“ at the “Dimitar Tsenov“ Academy of Economics, Svishtov. In the period January 2025 - February 2026, he was Minister of Environment and Water. He was a member of parliament, and before that, Deputy Mayor of Asenovgrad Municipality with the portfolio of construction and environment. He was the manager of ViK Plovdiv. He also worked in the company as a controller.

Yavor Stoychev is a lawyer with many years of practice in the field of commercial law, taxation and construction. He holds a Master of Laws from Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”, where he also obtained a second Master’s degree in European Union Law. He also completed the Master 2: Droit de la Construction Européenne program at Université de Lorraine, France, as well as a Master’s program in Accounting, Auditing and Corporate Analysis at the University of Insurance and Finance. He is currently a doctoral student in financial law at the South-West University “Neofit Rilski”.