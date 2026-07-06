Rila National Park with a new director

By order of the Minister of Environment and Water Rositsa Karamfilova, Rumen Kolchagov was appointed director of the Directorate of the “Rila National Park“, effective July 7, 2026.

Rumen Kolchagov is a forestry engineer and environmentalist with more than 26 years of professional experience dedicated to the protection of one of the most valuable natural resources of Bulgaria - the “Rila National Park“.

Until his appointment as director, he held the position of chief inspector in the directorate. As head of the control department and head of activity in the “South“ sector, he gained extensive practical experience in the organization of control activities, combating poaching, protecting biodiversity and coordinating field teams. He knows in detail the park areas, their specifics and the challenges facing the management of the largest national park in Bulgaria.

He graduated from the Higher Forestry Institute with a degree in “Forestry“ and specialization in environmental protection.

His professional experience also includes work as an expert in conservation and scientific activities at the “Pirin National Park“ Directorate, where he participated in the development of studies related to the preservation of ecosystems.

As an expert, Kolchagov also participates in the preparation of strategic documents for the management and protection of protected areas, as well as in environmental protection developments related to the protection of rare animal species. His many years of field observations and practical experience contribute to the development of sustainable approaches to the management of mountain ecosystems.

Outside his professional activities, Rumen Kolchagov is an active public figure in Bansko. He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Association “Tourist Association “Vihren 1925“, and his photographs of wildlife are well known both among the conservation community and among mountain lovers.