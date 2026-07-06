Train hits and kills woman near Burgas

An elderly woman has died after being hit by a passenger train in the area before the “Dolno Ezerovo“ railway station, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Burgas announced.

The signal was received today at around 18:24 by the driver of the passenger train traveling on the Burgas - Sliven line.

According to initial data, the incident occurred shortly after the train passed through the “Vladimir Pavlov“ railway station. According to police information, the elderly woman was on the right in the direction of traffic and suddenly entered the tracks in front of the train. The woman died on the spot.

The police specify that the train had four carriages and that according to the train conductor, traffic on the neighboring railway tracks is currently possible, BTA reported. An inspection of the scene is underway. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.