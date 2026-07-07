The contract with "Botas" is frozen for 15 months after Radev met with Erdogan in Ankara OVERVIEW

The Bulgarian state-owned company „Bulgargaz“ and the Turkish „Botaş“ signed an official protocol to freeze the controversial gas contract for a period of 15 months.

The key agreement was reached on July 6, 2026, after a one-on-one conversation in Ankara between Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held immediately before the NATO summit.

What does the agreement provide for?

Over the next 15 months, completely new, temporary rules for the financial relations between both sides:

Payment only for actual transmission : Bulgaria will pay only for the actual capacity used on the Turkish gas transmission network under significantly improved conditions.

: Bulgaria will pay only for the actual capacity used on the Turkish gas transmission network under significantly improved conditions. Renegotiation of parameters : The period will be used to completely revise and adapt the long-term contract to the current market situation.

: The period will be used to completely revise and adapt the long-term contract to the current market situation. Minimum deliveries: Within the transitional period, „Bulgargaz“ will deliver only one gas tanker under this agreement.

Why has the contract become a burden?

The 13-year contract signed in early 2023 (with a term until the end of 2036) reserves a huge capacity of 1.8 billion cubic meters of gas per year. This volume represents nearly two-thirds of Bulgaria's total consumption and turned out to be completely unnecessary for the domestic market.

The main problem for Sofia was the onerous „take it or leave it pay“ (take-or-pay). Under the contract, our country was obliged to translate to Turkey nearly 500,000 euros per day, regardless of whether it actually imports blue fuel or not. According to data from financial analysts and political critics, the accumulated net damage to the state budget from the signing until mid-2026. exceeds 1 billion leva.

Political repercussions and hidden questions

The news caused mixed reactions on the political scene in Bulgaria. The opposition immediately raised the question of the real price of the Turkish concession. The co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“ Ivaylo Mirchev publicly asked what Radev promised Ankara in exchange for the freeze. Among the concessions included are the construction and concession of the “Black Sea“ highway, the future of the refinery in Burgas or other large-scale infrastructure projects.

The official statement of the Council of Ministers emphasizes that Turkey is interested in linking the gas case with broader economic cooperation. Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar commented that the goal is the relationship between “Botaş“ and “Bulgargaz“ to be expanded, and the transmission infrastructure – modernized.

During the visit, Erdogan expressed appreciation for the strengthened border control and the partnership in terms of security and migration, which support Bulgaria's full acceptance into Schengen. The total trade between the two countries currently amounts to 9 billion euros.