Peevski is a public figure. Even if he had personal or intimate relationships with some of the companions he traveled with, he inevitably suffers much greater interference in his personal sphere. This was stated by former Minister of Interior Emil Dechev regarding Delyan Peevski. In the BNT studio, he explained:

"We have multiple decisions of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg under Art. 10 and Art. 8, we have a similar decision of the Bulgarian Constitutional Court, we have decisions of various panels of the Supreme Court, which say that politicians who have power, who receive salaries from the taxes of Bulgarian taxpayers, have enormous powers with which they can determine our destinies and our lives. They should be much more enlightened, tolerate this and allow the public to know more about their personal lives. Here, things are not only about personal life, but also about influence - whether he personally paid for the flight or someone else, was this declared."

Regarding Ivan Demerdzhiev's claim that Desislava Atanasova traveled to Dubai with two passports with Delyan Peevski, and in April returned her personal passport prematurely, Dechev commented:

"This is very strange. Why is a passport returned before its expiration date? The diplomatic passport that she received should be used when she goes somewhere on business. If she was not traveling on business, she must have traveled with her personal passport."

Regarding the PNR system, the former Minister of Internal Affairs stated:

"It can be used not only when pre-trial proceedings have been initiated. These data can also be used in operational-search activities - in cases of terrorism, money laundering, financing of terrorism. There is no obstacle to their use in such cases."