Lachezar Milushev: Sofia already responds to crises as a system with the new security management model

“We have built very good coordination between institutions, because in security work, trust is the most important.“ This was stated by the Deputy Mayor for Public Order and Security, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Lachezar Milushev, in the program “Crossroads“ on NOVA.

This, in his words, is one of the most visible changes after the creation of the “Security“ department in the Sofia Municipality, which has been operating since February 1. The new structure unites the work of municipal units, the State Directorate of Internal Affairs, the fire department and other competent institutions, so that the response to incidents is faster, better coordinated and aimed at preventing more serious consequences.

The first hours are crucial in any crisis

Milushev commented on the fire at the waste plant - among the most complex incidents in recent months due to the risk of the fire spreading to neighboring workshops, warehouses and other sites.

„This was a large and complex fire. The first three to four hours are the most important - then it must be localized to prevent its spread.“

He emphasized that within a short time, 10 fire department teams were sent to the scene, and the specialized teams of the „Emergency Assistance and Prevention“ Directorate to the Sofia Municipality assisted the operation with equipment and water carriers. The situation was further complicated by the storm that raged over Sofia almost simultaneously with the fire.

Two crises at once – unified response organization

While the fire was being extinguished, the storm led to over 110 reports of fallen trees and other accidents in different parts of Sofia.

„We had to simultaneously manage two serious crisis situations and allocate resources so that we could react wherever there was danger to people.“

According to Milushev, it was precisely the coordination between the institutions that allowed the simultaneous control of the two emergencies without allowing more serious consequences.

Air quality monitoring began in the first hours

The deputy mayor rejected the claims that the institutions were late in taking action to monitor air quality after the fire.

„We deployed a mobile air measurement station in the first hours. In such situations, this takes time - the mobile laboratory, specialized equipment and teams must be mobilized, but the actions began immediately.“

He emphasized that in such incidents, the primary task is to control the risk to life and health, in parallel with measuring air quality and providing information to citizens.

Rapid response after the signals for the underpass at “Pliska“

Milushev pointed to the actions after the signals for security problems in the area of the underpass at “Pliska“ as an example of the new work model.

“We reacted immediately. We sent teams of Municipal Police, held a meeting with the SDVR and the regional administration, and at the end of last week a large-scale joint inspection was organized.“

Representatives of the SDVR, the Sofia Inspectorate, the National Revenue Agency and other control institutions participated in the operation. The inspections are aimed both at identifying violations and at limiting the factors that turn such places into environments for illegal behavior.

Technologies are already yielding results for safety in the city

According to the deputy mayor, Sofia has one of the most developed video surveillance systems in the country.

„There are about 4,000 cameras operating in Sofia, which are monitored around the clock, and the systems of the municipality and the Department of Internal Affairs are already integrated.“

He recalled that six new speed cameras were built last year, and the Sofia Municipality is ready to invest in more technical means immediately after the adoption of the necessary legal changes.

As an example of the results of the systematic approach, Milushev pointed out that there were no serious injuries on the pedestrian crossings reconstructed in 2025 and 2026 pedestrians.

Sofia is ready to guarantee the security of major international events

Commenting on Sofia's candidacy to host Eurovision 2027, the deputy mayor stated that the capital has both the necessary capacity and the experience to ensure the security of an event of such magnitude.

“We have built very good coordination between the institutions. It is trust and joint work that are the most important element in security management. I am convinced that Sofia will cope.“

Sofia is establishing itself as a city that not only responds quickly and adequately to emergencies, but also invests in modern technologies and effective cooperation between institutions. The capital is ready to guarantee the security of its citizens and guests at major international forums, proving that trust and professionalism are the basis of successful management of the urban environment.