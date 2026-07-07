Rumen Radev: In the next 15 months, Bulgaria will pay only if it supplies gas through Botas

In the next 15 months, Bulgaria will not pay for the capacity of „Botas“. It will do so only if it supplies gas through it. During this time, the contract with „Botas“ will be optimized on the basis of the signed protocol, which has several important fundamental parameters. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev before his departure for Ankara for the NATO Summit.

We recall that yesterday, after the meeting of the Prime Minister and the Turkish President, the energy companies „Bulgargaz” and „Botas” signed an agreement to freeze the contract between them.

„We are firmly determined to put Bulgaria on the energy map of Europe - not only as a country through which gas is transited, but also as one that effectively trades in gas. Bulgaria highly values the friendly relations with Turkey, as well as the support it provided us at a difficult time for our country during the gas crisis, when the Petkov and Vassilev cabinet left Bulgaria without gas“, Radev added.

He noted that over the years, politicians have not used the aforementioned contract, have not developed it, nor optimized it, but have sabotaged it. That is why Radev advised them „to find another basis for an attack against him and the government“.