About 4 million euros per month will be the additional revenue from the increase in vignettes

From August, drivers will pay 30% more expensive vignettes.

On average, about 4 million euros per month will be the additional revenue from the increase, calculated the director of the National Toll Administration, Prof. Oleg Asenov.

He pointed out on the air of "Bulgaria Morning" that since July 1, there has been an update of prices in 7 EU countries, and in Bulgaria it is delayed by a month due to administrative obstacles.

"We expect these funds to be invested in improving Bulgarian roads. We are about to evaluate each meter of the road network for its revenue. "Let's see where there is intensive wastage, where the income is higher, let's see where the red zones with a lack of funding are, there is more and more talk about concessioning," said Prof. Asenov.

The analysis will be ready by the end of August. This will provide an objective basis for changing the financing model. According to him, the current method - giving money to be used - will not lead to an improvement in the quality of the service.

On the air of Bulgaria ON AIR, the director of the National Toll Administration gave an example of unfair payment at the same price: if a person travels 50 km per week by car on a low-category road, he should not pay the same as a business trip from Sofia to Burgas 3 times a week.

The change in the charging method should be ready by 2030.

As an example of such, he pointed to Hainboaz with over 3,000 heavy-duty trucks per day.

"It is financed like the Ruse - Kubrat road, where the load is not the same. In the 2027 budget, sections with a higher toll rate should be introduced, proving that the maintenance costs are higher compared to another such section in a flat area," said Prof. Asenov.

As another problem, he pointed out the great fragmentation of roads in Bulgaria, which are designed to reach "every shack" and this creates problems with maintenance and road safety.

According to the guest, the common market and standards impose certain regulations related to road safety on us, and our country is getting into rhythm with the new standards for barriers and roads.

The results of the control of heavy goods vehicles in the overtaking lane show the re-educational role of sanctions.

"There are over 2,000 violators in one week. In the first days 500, yesterday 270. Promoting it and saying that this behavior is now sanctioned 24/7, gives an effect. This is the approach - saturation with technical means is one element to influence the risk factors on the road," said Prof. Oleg Asenov.

He emphasized that the measures should also influence the mentality of drivers, and the cause of reducing road casualties should be a common and civilizational choice.