Ivaylo Mirchev: Bulgaria should not become a Trojan horse for Russian gas, "laundered" through Turkey

“After 2022, Bulgaria has not had a natural gas deficit. Even in the most difficult times, after Putin's aggression in Ukraine, gas was available and was entering through Greece. Back then, pro-Russian experts were scaring us that Bulgaria and Europe would be left cold and dark due to the lack of methane. Nothing like that", recalled the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev and added:

""Botas" is not only an unprofitable contract, but one of the biggest gifts that Bulgaria has made to Turkey. At a time when we were paying Greece for transmission at 3 euros/MWh, Radev's caretaker government concluded a contract with Turkey at 3 (three) times higher price - 9 euros/MWh. Without explanation why this is being done, without the existence of a methane deficit.

The loss for our country of over 1 billion leva is a fact, as is the fact that "Bulgargaz" is practically bankrupt, and since 2024 Bulgaria has stopped payments. If at the meeting the parties have agreed to continue not to pay - will society have an answer as to what will happen to our current debt to Turkey?

The decision to freeze the otherwise "extremely advantageous" contract with "Botaş" for 15 months is also no coincidence. From the fall of 2027, Russian gas will stop being used in the EU. Then the expansion of "Strandja 1" will also be ready, which will double its capacity to 7-8 billion cubic meters, and Turkey will have the option to receive an excellent chance to sell cheap Russian gas to Europe and profit from it.

Renegotiation can only make sense on one condition: that Bulgaria does not become a Trojan horse for Russian gas, “laundered“ through Turkey and brought back to the European market through our network. Turkey can be an important part of the diversification solution - with its LNG terminals and a potential connection to the Vertical Gas Corridor. But this is only possible if there is real access to non-Russian gas, low and competitive transmission fees, transparent conditions and clear guarantees that the Bulgarian infrastructure will not serve a new form of dependence on the Kremlin.

This morning I asked to receive from the Council of Ministers the so-called “freeze” protocol, according to which only the capacity used with improved conditions should be paid for.”