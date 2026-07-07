The founder of "DallBogg": A brutal order to take over the company and liquidate it

“The license of “DallBogg“ was revoked about a month ago, i.e. exactly a month ago, after more than 15 months before that, the Commission and its management, on the orders of their mentors in the conquered country, had been strangling the company. This is the best Bulgarian company with 330 million in premium income. An absolute record in history. All politicians swear by the idea that they want to create an export economy“.

This was commented on in the program “Face to Face“ Tihomir Kamenov, founder of the company and shareholder representative.

„We did something unique - to work in six European countries and with plans for another seven or eight“, he pointed out.

According to him, the issue of bad market behavior is fake news.

„All markets in Europe are controlled. The Polish, Romanian and all markets in Europe work under the so-called FOS system, which is freedom of supply. This is the most integration European project and very suitable to see who are the good and developing companies in Europe. The Polish supervision works at the request of the Bulgarian supervision. The Bulgarian supervision has been speculating and manipulating public opinion and politicians all the time by saying that EIOPA - the European authority or foreign regulators - wanted something. No, they never wanted anything, they have always worked at the request of Bulgaria. This should be clear“, said Tihomir Kamenov.

“In Poland we are not the first in complaints, and the first in complaints has not lost a hair on his head“, he pointed out.

“In Romania they are bringing out statistics that have not been published and contradict the published statistics. At the request of the Bulgarian supervisor, they are stopping us in Romania. But this happened after Bulgaria had already stopped us once for three months. Then they came again, absolutely without grounds, given that during these three months we were buying offices abroad – in Milan and other places in Europe, pouring in 100 million leva in shareholder funds and paying damages“, commented Kamenov.

According to him, the guarantee fund is not paying at all and the funds in the company are not being used. There was a racketeering intermediary who was trying to blackmail the company.

He stated that Leona Aslanova went personally on April 17 and asked the company to transfer its shares to a person they indicated and to withdraw all 28 reports to prosecutors in Bulgaria and abroad.

„This is a really healthy company. They tried to make it sick by suffocating it, and then they completely pulled out a methodology that has not been published. In the courtroom, they stated that such a methodology does not exist. However, they are revoking the license based on it. The methodology has not been published and is not known to the public“, commented Kamenov.

„This is like being convicted under a law that has not been published and is not known, and the law itself is applied only to your sentence. That's exactly what the Financial Supervision Commission did," he pointed out.

“Because we are the best, the fastest-growing, the most modern and the most European of all. And we are the most independent. The racketeer explained that I had offended someone at a very high level. It's about January 19 and a radio interview in which I said that if Radev ran, it would be a great hope for the Bulgarian people," Kamenov explained.

“They are spreading two fake news. The first is about bad market behavior. This is absurd. In Bulgaria, we have never been first in complaints. In Spain, we have zero complaints. In Greece, we have 15 complaints for hundreds of thousands of policies. In Italy, after they stopped us for three months, we reduced the complaints to zero. And yet they continue to repeat this fake news.

On the other hand, they refer to an EIOPA methodology that has not been published at all. Their mantra is very simple – they always hide behind foreign supervisory authorities“, he also said.

In his words, the company is going bankrupt with forecasts.

„Here we are talking about a combination of brutal management and a brutal order to take over the company and liquidate it“, Kamenov pointed out.