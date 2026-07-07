A child was urgently transported with a "Spartan" for treatment in Germany

The crew of the 16th Air Base of the Bulgarian Air Force (BAF) successfully completed a task for air transport of a patient, accompanying a medical team and attendants with a C-27J Spartan military transport aircraft. The plane took off from "Vasil Levski" Airport - Sofia at 10.22 a.m. and flew to Stuttgart Airport, Federal Republic of Germany, where the patient was transferred for subsequent treatment. The plane returned to Bulgaria at 17:21, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The crew of the plane consisted of: commander Major Evgeni Zlatanov, co-pilot Captain Boris Todorov, flight engineers Captain Mitko Pergov and Senior Lieutenant Kamen Dimitrov, nurse Sergeant Maria Borisova from the Military Medical Academy.

The task was carried out at the request of the Ministry of Health in compliance with all flight safety and medical insurance requirements.

Thanks to the excellent training and professionalism of the flight and engineering and technical staff, the mission was completed successfully and on schedule. The implementation of such tasks is part of the Air Force's capabilities to provide assistance to the population and provide strategic air transport when necessary. The C-27J Spartan military transport aircraft has proven its capabilities in performing medical evacuations, humanitarian missions and tasks in the public interest both within the country and abroad. The Air Force remains ready to carry out missions in support of Bulgarian citizens, the ministry writes.